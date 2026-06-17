James Rodriguez never lived up to his 2014 hype - but World Cup icon can still lead from the front for dark horses Colombia

In the 28th minute of an all-South American last-16 showdown at the Maracana, James scored a goal worth of such a setting by controlling the ball on his chest just outside the Uruguayan penalty area before unleashing a left-footed volley that almost broke the bar on its way into the back of the net.

It nearly broke the internet too. Even Lebron James was blown away by the brilliance of James, who also scored Colombia's second goal in their 2-0 win in Rio.

"Man, watching this Colombian game," the NBA superstar wrote on Twitter, "I think I have my fav player of the World Cup!"

Even then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who was far more familiar with the Porto player's potential, was "absolutely amazed by the quality of James' performances" in Brazil.

"For me, it was the intelligence of his passing, the suppleness of him and the fluency of his game," the Frenchman told beIN Sport. "It also was the speed of his decision-making. The penetrative passes he made were just absolutely fantastic.

"You just wanted to see him have the ball and when you want somebody to have the ball, it is always a sign of exceptional quality. And he definitely has that."