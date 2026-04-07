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Minnesota issue James Rodriguez health update after ex-Real Madrid star's hospitalization for severe dehydration
Colombian returns to training
The Loons have confirmed that Rodriguez reported to the club's practice facility on Monday to begin a supervised return-to-activity program after suffering from severe dehydration during the international break. The 34-year-old’s fitness is being carefully evaluated by the medical staff before he is cleared for competitive action in MLS. His reintegration into the first team will follow strict medical protocols to ensure no further setbacks.
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Minnesota dismiss serious health rumors
The medical emergency began following Colombia’s friendly match against France on March 29. After feeling unwell post-match, Rodriguez was admitted to the hospital on March 31 for IV fluid therapy to treat severe dehydration. While he was discharged after three days, speculation regarding his condition began to circulate.
"James reported to the club's training facility today, Monday, April 6, and participated in a supervised return-to-activity session," Minnesota stated in an official release. "His reintegration into full team training will follow the protocols established by the club's medical department and will be guided entirely by his clinical progress.
"Minnesota United FC takes the health and privacy of its players seriously. The club and our medical professionals can unequivocally state there has been no clinical or laboratory evidence of rhabdomyolysis."
Struggles in MLS
The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner arrived in Minnesota earlier this year. However, his transition to life in the United States has been hampered by injuries and health issues. He has only played 39 minutes for his new team this season.
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What comes next?
Rodriguez will now continue his recovery to regain his full fitness. He is expected to be available when Minnesota faces San Diego FC in Sunday's MLS match. The Loons currently sit ninth in the Western Conference with just eight points from six matches, eight points behind leaders LAFC.