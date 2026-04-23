Jadon Sancho 'open' to third Borussia Dortmund spell as Niko Kovac green lights free transfer swoop for Man Utd outcast

The never-ending relationship between Sancho and Borussia Dortmund looks set for a new chapter. According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old has communicated his willingness to pull on the famous Black and Yellow jersey once again this summer. Sancho is currently seeing out the final months of his Manchester United contract while on loan at Aston Villa.

Dortmund’s hierarchy, including sporting director Ole Book and sporting CEO Lars Ricken, are now weighing up whether to bring the former favourite back to the Ruhr district. Crucially, head coach Niko Kovac has already given the green light for the move, seeing the potential in reintegrating a player who enjoyed the best years of his career in Germany.