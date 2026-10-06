Recent press conferences had already made one thing clear: Mancini still did not see him as 100 per cent ready in the way the others who had made their debut were. The Italy manager ruled out any change of nationality without even the certainty of giving him playing time, stressing that he still needs to find more space before being "ready for Italy".

"I know that Inacio is a lad who needs to make appearances to be 'ours' and so that he does not think about going elsewhere in another shirt. But I believe he is already... tied down because he has gone through all the Italy youth teams. If we think he can come in and play, that is wrong, because he needs to be given time: he is a lad who also physically still has to develop. But he has important qualities."