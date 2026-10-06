Italy under Roberto Mancini continued their progress with another win over Turkey, this time 3-1 at home, to stay firmly in the race for qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals. The match brought the curtain down on a run of four consecutive games in this long international break, during which plenty of players were handed chances and minutes. Among those called up by the Italy head coach, there was huge anticipation over the first senior Azzurri appearance for one of the youngest and most talked-about talents eligible for Italy: Samuele Inacio.
Instead, across those four matches, the 2008-born forward was called up only once, for tonight's game against Turkey, but did not play a single minute, so the "anti-swoop" debut never arrived. But what happens now?