Italy v Northern Ireland: a minute’s silence will be held before kick-off in memory of Beppe Savoldi

This is the statement from the FIGC:





"The FIGC and President Gabriele Gravina join the family of Giuseppe ‘Beppe’ Savoldi in mourning the loss of one of the most prolific strikers of the 1970s, who passed away today at the age of 79. In his memory, a moment of silence will be observed this evening at the Stadio di Bergamo before the start of the World Cup play-off semi-final between Italy and Northern Ireland.





Nicknamed ‘Mister Two Billion’ following his move in the summer of ’75 from Bologna to Napoli – the most expensive transfer in professional football at the time – Savoldi scored a total of 168 goals in 405 Serie A appearances whilst playing for Atalanta, Bologna and Napoli. In the 1972/73 season, he was joint top scorer with 17 goals, level with Paolo Pulici and Gianni Rivera. His record for the national team stands at four appearances and one goal, scored from the penalty spot against Greece in a friendly played on 30 December 1975 in Florence, which the Azzurri won 3-2."