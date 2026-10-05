"He is a lad who also needs to get some games under his belt to really feel like one of ours, so he does not start thinking about going somewhere else in another shirt. But I believe he is already... committed because he has come through all of our youth teams. If we think he can come in and play straight away, that is wrong because we need to give him time: he is a lad who still needs to develop physically as well. But he has important qualities."