A bolt from the blue. When Giovanni Malagò announced Roberto Mancini as Italy head coach and Claudio Ranieri as the national team's technical director, plenty of people voiced discontent and disapproval. The decision to hand the national team, at one of the toughest moments in Italian football, to a head coach who walked away three years ago to take the Saudi Arabia job and a three-year contract worth €25 million a year came under fire.
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Italy: how much national-team manager Roberto Mancini and technical director Claudio Ranieri earn
How much Mancini and Ranieri earn
Mancini, who apologised in private and in public, was keen to return and lead Italy, and to do so he agreed to a contract worth around €2 million net per year plus bonuses. Corriere della Sera also reports how much technical director Claudio Ranieri will earn: less than €1 million a year. Their task is to rebuild Italian football and take Italy to the 2030 World Cup.
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