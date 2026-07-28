Roberto Mancini is not Italy head coach yet, but all the signs point that way. It's no coincidence that names from his backroom team are already emerging: Massimo Maccarone, Antonio Gagliardi and Leonardo Bonucciare expected to join the staff of the coach who won Euro 2021. Marco Roccati is expected to come in as goalkeeping coach after working with Mancini at Al-Sadd.
AFP
Translated by
Italy: here is Roberto Mancini’s backroom staff with the national team
Mancini target Pozzo
Mancini could become the national team's most-capped head coach: Vittorio Pozzo tops the list with 95 games, Enzo Bearzot is second on 88 and Mancini himself sits third on 61.
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