Italy: Gattuso shuffles the pack in the final training session: Kean partners Retegui, but without Politano and Barella

The highly anticipated final of the play-offs for the 2026 USA-Mexico-Canada World Cup is fast approaching, with Italy set to face Bosnia in Zenica tomorrow evening, Tuesday 31 March, kicking off at 8.45 pm.





The Azzurri will set off for Sarajevo this afternoon, and the morning session at Coverciano allowed Head Coach Gennaro Gattuso to finalise his plans for the match with a final training session. During the 11-a-side practice match on a reduced pitch, the coach shuffled the pack, offering a few clues as to the line-up.