87' GOAL - Doumbia produces a brilliant piece of play, winning a shoulder-to-shoulder duel with Bardacki and cutting inside all the way into the penalty area before unleashing a left-footed shot that Celik blocks at the last. Romano pounces on the loose ball and tries a shot-cross, with Pio Esposito doing well to get a foot to it and beat Cakir.





83' WHAT A RISK! - Another long ball causes problems for the Azzurri defence, with Donnarumma rushing out for Akturkoglu, who gets there first and tries to score with a long left-footed lob that, fortunately for Italy, does not find the target.





77' GOAL - Another wobble from the Azzurri down Turkey's right flank. Calafiori loses Akgun, who bursts forward, and Bastoni is forced to come out, opening a gap on the edge of the area. Akgun then tees up the onrushing Ozcan, whose first-time right-footed effort Donnarumma turns behind for a corner with an alert save.





65' GOAL - Turkey's equaliser lasts only four minutes. Barella goes down in the right inside channel and convinces Marciniak to blow for the equaliser. The Inter midfielder takes it himself, hanging up a cross to the far post where Calafiori, leaning slightly on Elmali's back, rises highest and heads past Cakir. Montella and Turkey are furious over the push, but Marciniak does not change his mind.





61' GOAL -A vertical ball from Akgun picks out the forward run of Celik, forgotten by Doumbia. The Juventus full-back's cross finds Elmali in the middle, and his involuntary backheel sets up Simsir and wrongfoots the entire Italy defence. At the far post, the Trabzonspor forward has a simple finish to beat Donnarumma.





57' CHANCE - Maldini produces a brilliant piece of play and spreads it left to Pio Esposito. The Inter forward spots Doumbia's run into the area, and the midfielder controls it and shoots right-footed with only Cakir to beat, but the goalkeeper produces a fine old-fashioned star-shaped save and keeps out the effort with his foot.





50' A misunderstanding between Di Lorenzo and Donnarumma sees them let the ball run on the edge of the area, where Simsir pounces. The Turkish attacker keeps it in play and cuts inside on the byline, only for the recovering Bastoni to stop him at the last moment for a corner.





40' Italy switch play from right to left, with Ruggeri exploiting Doumbia's run and collecting the ball on the edge of the area. He controls and shoots right-footed, and the defence deflects the effort behind for a corner.





26' GOAL - Vergara and Di Lorenzo combine on the right before the Napoli full-back swings in a cross. In the middle, Doumbia and Scamacca jump together, with the midfielder's header striking the striker on the back. The ball stays there and, in an instant, the Atalanta forward sets himself and unleashes a powerful right-footed shot that clips the crossbar and ends up in the net.





17' CHANCE - Akgun makes another run into the Azzurri penalty area and tries to loop a header over Donnarumma, but the Italy goalkeeper is well positioned and gathers high.





16' Another fine move from the back by Turkey picks out Khaveci between the lines. The ball reaches Ozcan, who curls a shot that Donnarumma does well to hold.





14' CHANCE - Kabak gets a shot away from the edge of the area. It is a fine, powerful low diagonal effort that Donnarumma stretches to save for a corner.





12' A very dangerous vertical pass out from defence catches the Italy defence exposed. Khaveci's control is not perfect and the danger passes, but had he brought it down well he would have been clean through on Donnarumma.





11' Scamacca controls the ball, shifts it onto his right foot and unleashes a powerful shot from the edge of the area that does not find the target.





0' Kick-off at 20.45 at the Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna.





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