Italy bench: Roberto Mancini ahead of Antonio Conte. No to Motta and Pirlo

Conte is the name Serie A clubs are backing, and they are willing to contribute financially to meet the demands of the former Napoli manager. A four-year contract is ready, running until the 2030 World Cup. The former Juve and Inter manager, who already led Italy between 2014 and 2016, losing on penalties to Germany in the European Championship quarter-finals, pushed his candidacy at the start of April: "If I were the federation president, I would consider myself." He wants to return to the Azzurri. He wants to come full circle.





Mancini, a close friend of Malagò, made a mea culpa after leaving Italy first for the money of Saudi Arabia and then Qatar. He dreams of a return and is ready to commit to a long-term project. With the Azzurri he won Euro 2021 and failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, losing in the play-off semi-final to North Macedonia.