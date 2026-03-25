Italy: Bastoni and Tonali back in training: optimism that they will start against Northern Ireland

One day to go until the big night. Italy are currently training in the rain in Bergamo, on the eve of their match against Northern Ireland: there is good news for the Azzurri, with Alessandro Bastoni taking part in hisfirst group session since the training camp began. The Inter defender, who has been working with the national team staff since Sunday morning to be ready for tomorrow night, carried out the same exercises as his teammates today without pushing himself too hard: his chances of starting are looking increasingly likely, ahead of Donnarumma, with Mancini on the right-hand side and Calafiori on the left.









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