It's a marriage of convenience. The major issue facing the 'new BVB' and Niko Kovac

Of course, handling the recurring question of the manager's future is no easy task for those in charge at BVB. Sacking him after only recently extending his contract and following two consecutive seasons in which he met the club's primary target would be surprising and risky. Yet entering a third campaign with Kovac, continuing to play pragmatic football that may once again fail to deliver silverware, would quickly erode the promised "new BVB" identity.

"The key is that we get to know each other very well, that I understand the manager even better, and that we talk a lot about football in depth. If we then maintain a very clear vision, we can also sign exactly the right players. At least, that's how I always see the task," said Book. "I definitely see a vision at Borussia Dortmund that we need to develop a little further. That's how it is at every club when a new manager or sporting director arrives. You want to introduce a few ideas and show something new, as long as it serves sporting success."

Book has now observed five BVB matches from the bench. Three were lost, each after lacklustre displays; the other two were scrappy draws. Even the late win in Stuttgart papered over a performance that failed to convince. With the season's momentum long gone, the standard of play after a full week of preparation still falls short of the "very good foundation" Book seeks.