Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Germany v Finland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

Translated by

"It just hurts so much": Lennart Karl speaks out after being eliminated from the World Cup

World Cup
Germany
L. Karl

Germany defender Lennart Karl has broken his silence with an emotional statement after his bitter World Cup exit.

"I don't even know where to start," the 18-year-old wrote on Instagram, "but it just hurts so much to have to miss the biggest tournament."

  • Bayern Munich's rising star suffered a torn muscle during the final training session ahead of Saturday's friendly against the USA (8:30 pm) in Chicago and will therefore miss his first World Cup.

    RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo will step into the squad. "I did everything to be fit for the World Cup. Unfortunately, injuries often strike at the worst possible moment," Karl said. He had earned his place in the squad with a strong debut season at Bayern and impressive performances during his March international debut.

    He will be cheering them on from home: "I wish my team every success and will be supporting them every minute." Accompanying a photo of himself lying flat on the pitch, he concluded, "I'll come back stronger, I promise."

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Germany crest
Germany
GER