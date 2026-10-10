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FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

It is all too easy for Inter: Parma swept aside 3-0

Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913
Inter
Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A

Inter 3-0 Parma on matchday six of Serie A

On matchday six of Serie A, Cristian Chivu's Inter beat Alberto Gilardino's Parma 3-0 at Meazza, in the latter's first game in the Ducali dugout after replacing Carlos Cuesta during the international break. Inter are back on the march from top spot in the table, moving onto 16 points, for the time being three clear of Roma and Lazio (who will face Como and Monza). Parma, meanwhile, stay on four points.


The game at San Siro is over in 31 minutes. That is all the reigning Italian champions need to score their three goals: in the 13th minute Sucic breaks the deadlock after capitalising on an error from Corvi, in the 18th minute Calhanoglu doubles the lead from the penalty spot (foul on Esposito, penalty awarded after a VAR review), and in the 31st minute Thuram scores with a precise right-footed strike from a Mkhitaryan assist.

After the break, Inter manage their energy without ever needing to force the issue. Among the flurry of substitutions, there is also the nerazzurri debut of Englishman Spence.


INTER-PARMA 3-0

SCORERS: 13' Sucic (I), 18' pen. Calhanoglu (I), 31' Thuram (I)

  • Goals and key moments

    90' - Lautaro tries an audacious lob from the halfway line, but gets it all wrong and sends the ball out

    86' - Romero takes it down beautifully before firing a left-footed shot wide

    83' - The number 10 goes again, this time with a header, but the ball sails over

    80' -Lautaro Martinez controls and shoots, but the ball drifts tamely wide to the right of Corvi

    74' - Romero lets fly with a powerful left-footed effort, but it goes over

    70' -Mkhitaryan attempts an overhead kick, but the ball goes wide

    55' - Parma threaten with a header from Troilo, but it flies well over

    48' - The second half starts with a chance for Esposito, but Corvi reacts with an instinctive save with his feet

    31' - Assist from Mkhitaryan for Thuram, who scores with a low right-footed shot into the far corner

    18' - Calhanoglu converts the penalty to double Inter's lead

    17' - Clumsy challenge by Diego Carlos on Esposito in the Parma area: Bonacina is called over by VAR, checks the monitor and awards the penalty

    13' - Mistake by Corvi from the goal-kick, and Sucic takes advantage to break the deadlock

    8' - Touré goes again, curling a right-footed shot just past the top corner of the Inter goal

    6 - Touré hits one from outside the box, but Martinez gathers easily low down

    4' - After a move from Diouf on the right, the ball breaks to Dimarco, whose weak left-footed shot goes straight into Corvi's arms

  • Official line-ups and match report

    Inter 3-0 Parma

    Scorers: 13' Sucic (I), 18' pen. Calhanoglu (I), 31' Thuram (I)


    Inter (3-5-2): Martinez; Pavard, Bisseck, Carlos Augusto; Diouf (74' Spence), Sucic, Calhanoglu (61' Stankovic), Mkhitaryan, Dimarco (73' Luis Henrique); Esposito (61' Bonny), Thuram (61' Lautaro). Manager: Cristian Chivu


    Parma (3-4-2-1): Corvi; Delprato, Diego Carlos, Troilo; Carboni (78' Britschgi), Keita, Sierro (62' Bernabé), Valeri; Touré (84' Frigan), Fabbian (62' Lontani); Elphege (62' Romero). Manager: Alberto Gilardino



    Referee: Bonacina

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -



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