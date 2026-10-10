On matchday six of Serie A, Cristian Chivu's Inter beat Alberto Gilardino's Parma 3-0 at Meazza, in the latter's first game in the Ducali dugout after replacing Carlos Cuesta during the international break. Inter are back on the march from top spot in the table, moving onto 16 points, for the time being three clear of Roma and Lazio (who will face Como and Monza). Parma, meanwhile, stay on four points.





The game at San Siro is over in 31 minutes. That is all the reigning Italian champions need to score their three goals: in the 13th minute Sucic breaks the deadlock after capitalising on an error from Corvi, in the 18th minute Calhanoglu doubles the lead from the penalty spot (foul on Esposito, penalty awarded after a VAR review), and in the 31st minute Thuram scores with a precise right-footed strike from a Mkhitaryan assist.

After the break, Inter manage their energy without ever needing to force the issue. Among the flurry of substitutions, there is also the nerazzurri debut of Englishman Spence.





INTER-PARMA 3-0

SCORERS: 13' Sucic (I), 18' pen. Calhanoglu (I), 31' Thuram (I)