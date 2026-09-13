Ismail Kartal back as Fenerbahce manager despite dramatic public resignation after Champions League draw

Kartal had previously announced his shock resignation in the immediate aftermath of Thursday's 1-1 draw against Roma in the Champions League. Speaking via the Anadolu Agency, he said: "First of all, I congratulate my players for carrying out the tasks I assigned for tonight's match to the letter. We played football worthy of the Champions League. We could have won the match; we had clear chances. The match ended in a draw, and I am proud of my players. Tonight, I am resigning from my position - never to return. I extend my heartfelt thanks to my players."