Real Madrid's problems have piled up just hours before El Clasico. The club have confirmed that Thibaut Courtois is out with flu symptoms, calling up young goalkeeper Ilya Voloshin in his place.
Losing Courtois is a hammer blow to Los Blancos. The Belgian has rescued his side time and again in recent weeks, and Madrid badly need a solid defensive showing to cope with Barcelona's attack.
Before El Clasico, Courtois had played 12 matches for Real Madrid across La Liga and the Champions League, racking up 1,080 minutes. He conceded 14 goals, made 45 saves and kept just two clean sheets, according to statistics from Real Madrid's official website.
In La Liga alone, the Belgian played nine matches and conceded nine goals, making 29 saves at a save percentage of 76.3%.
Mourinho now faces a daunting tactical test that could turn El Clasico into a disaster. Covering for the absence of his first-choice goalkeeper is only part of it. He also has to fix the collective flaw that keeps letting opponents in on goal, and Barcelona's attacking arsenal makes that failing all the more dangerous.
Sharpening the press from the front line and squeezing the spaces between the lines will be the two decisive factors. Get those right and Madrid can limit Barcelona's threat and come away with a positive result from El Clasico.
Read also: Catalonia unrest and memories of 2019: will the Clasico be postponed?