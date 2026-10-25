Real Madrid head into Sunday evening's Clasico against Barcelona, the tenth round of La Liga, with defensive worries mounting against their rivals' ferocious attack.

Jose Mourinho's side have kept just two clean sheets in their opening 12 matches this season. Now they face a fresh blow, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ruled out at the last minute through illness.

The timing could hardly be worse. Barcelona host their old rivals having scored 39 goals in their first nine league games, a rate of more than four per match, and Real Madrid must now field the fixture without their first-choice keeper, according to the medical statement the club issued on Sunday afternoon.