Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAININGAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Is the Clasico about to turn into a disaster? Courtois's blow puts Mourinho to a terrifying test

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
L. Yamal
T. Courtois
J. Mourinho
Raphinha
Originals
Analysis
Spain
Belgium
Portugal
Brazil

The Madrid defence faces a difficult task to protect its goal

Real Madrid head into Sunday evening's Clasico against Barcelona, the tenth round of La Liga, with defensive worries mounting against their rivals' ferocious attack.

Jose Mourinho's side have kept just two clean sheets in their opening 12 matches this season. Now they face a fresh blow, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ruled out at the last minute through illness.

The timing could hardly be worse. Barcelona host their old rivals having scored 39 goals in their first nine league games, a rate of more than four per match, and Real Madrid must now field the fixture without their first-choice keeper, according to the medical statement the club issued on Sunday afternoon.

Read also: "Everyone has failed there": a strongly worded warning to Nagelsmann about the Manchester United trap

  • Real Madrid's defence fails to hold firm: Barcelona exploit every chance

    Real Madrid's defensive problems have rumbled on since last season. The team have struggled to build a cohesive collective system at the back, and the forwards have drawn criticism for failing to provide the defensive support required.

    Mourinho's side have kept just two clean sheets in La Liga, against Malaga and Villarreal, both at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to a statistic published by AS ahead of the match.

    That lays bare the scale of the task facing the Portuguese coach against a Barcelona attack posting exceptional numbers. The Catalans have won their first nine league matches, scoring 39 and conceding nine, to equal the record for the best start in the competition's history, set by Real Madrid in 1968-1969.

    Across all competitions, Barcelona have racked up 50 goals in 12 matches, conceding 15, according to statistics.

    Read also: The secret in Ronaldo's experience: Rooney advises Carrick to solve the Fernandez crisis

  • Yamal and Raphinha: a sweeping attack

    Lamine Yamal has become one of Barcelona's most lethal attacking weapons. The teenager has scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists in his first 9 league matches, taking him to 14 goal contributions, according to statistics from "Opta".

    He is far from Barcelona's only threat. The team's attacking firepower has produced a string of big wins: five without reply against Elche, another five past Valencia, a 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander and a 5-2 victory over Real Betis. Barcelona did lose 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but their domestic record proves they will punish any defensive lapse. Real Madrid's players must close down spaces and stop the ball reaching those attacking playmakers.

    Read also: Real surpass Barcelona: a big European leap for Trabzonspor


  • Courtois' absence doubles Mourinho's fears ahead of the Clásico

    Real Madrid's problems have piled up just hours before El Clasico. The club have confirmed that Thibaut Courtois is out with flu symptoms, calling up young goalkeeper Ilya Voloshin in his place.

    Losing Courtois is a hammer blow to Los Blancos. The Belgian has rescued his side time and again in recent weeks, and Madrid badly need a solid defensive showing to cope with Barcelona's attack.

    Before El Clasico, Courtois had played 12 matches for Real Madrid across La Liga and the Champions League, racking up 1,080 minutes. He conceded 14 goals, made 45 saves and kept just two clean sheets, according to statistics from Real Madrid's official website.

    In La Liga alone, the Belgian played nine matches and conceded nine goals, making 29 saves at a save percentage of 76.3%.

    Mourinho now faces a daunting tactical test that could turn El Clasico into a disaster. Covering for the absence of his first-choice goalkeeper is only part of it. He also has to fix the collective flaw that keeps letting opponents in on goal, and Barcelona's attacking arsenal makes that failing all the more dangerous.

    Sharpening the press from the front line and squeezing the spaces between the lines will be the two decisive factors. Get those right and Madrid can limit Barcelona's threat and come away with a positive result from El Clasico.

    Read also: Catalonia unrest and memories of 2019: will the Clasico be postponed?


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

RMA

RMA