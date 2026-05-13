Is the blockbuster transfer now edging closer? Uli Hoeneß has reportedly stepped in to help FC Bayern secure the player

Michael Olise's rapid rise at Bayern Munich after leaving the Premier League is reported to have influenced Gordon's decision to join the club.

According to Sport Bild, his compatriot and national-team captain Harry Kane has already met with Gordon to urge him to join the Bavarians, while Gordon's agent, Gordon Stipic-Wipfler, is reported to have held talks with club officials in Munich in recent weeks to discuss specific contract terms.

Sky also reported on an initial draft contract that already includes key figures, salary and duration. According to the report, Gordon would sign a five-year deal with the record champions should a transfer go through.

Newcastle's reported valuation and Barcelona's late interest, with agent Gordon Stipic-Wipfler already meeting sporting director Deco, mean a deal is far from done.