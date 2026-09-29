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Florentino Perez - فلورنتينو بيريز - Kooora OnlyKooora.com
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Is Pérez raising the white flag? Laporta turns the Negreira case against Real Madrid!

Originals
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Joan Laporta didn't need to reopen a fresh battle over the details of the Negreira case to answer the fiercest attack Barcelona have faced from Florentino Pérez. He chose a trickier route instead, one far more troubling for the Real Madrid president, dragging the confrontation out of the media spotlight and into the courts.

For years the controversy had revolved around the money Barcelona paid to companies linked to José María Enríquez Negreira, the former deputy head of the technical committee of referees. Now Pérez faces a set court date on 25 November, over statements in which he accused the Catalan club of corruption, of enriching referees and of always benefiting from refereeing decisions.

Barcelona aren't asking Pérez merely for an apology. They want him to retract specific statements, or to name the referees, matches and facts on which he bases his accusations. Fail to do so, and the Catalan club will file a criminal lawsuit against the Real Madrid president.

  • Where did the Negreira case begin?

    The original case dates back to payments received over several years by companies linked to Nigrería and his son from Barcelona. Investigations point to sums exceeding 7 million euros during the period under examination. Nigrería held the post of vice-president of the referees' technical committee at the time, which put the financial relationship between him and one of Spain's major clubs under extensive scrutiny.

    Barcelona say the money paid for reports and technical consultancy on referees, not for any refereeing advantage. Hundreds of reports and materials do exist, and the club insist they are the product of those services. Yet the investigations raised questions about the actual value of the work and how far the club used it, particularly after some coaches said they were unaware of it or never touched it.

    A report by the Spanish Civil Guard stated that the investigation had not established, at that stage, that a sum exceeding 7.5 million euros actually went to the consultancy Barcelona described. The report also found no clear trace of these reports being used by the club's departments. It flagged cash withdrawals from the funds of the companies linked to Nigrería whose final destination remained unclear. The report stopped short of confirming the money bought refereeing decisions, instead listing that possibility among the investigation's hypotheses.

    Here lies the crux: the payments and the investigation into them are established fact. Proving that Barcelona bought referees or matches is another matter entirely, one that the courts have not settled with a final ruling.

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  • What did the investigations actually say?

    This is the point that makes Perez's statements more legally sensitive.

    No judicial ruling has yet found that Barcelona paid referees to alter match results. Several referees testified before the Civil Guard, and their evidence did not establish any direct influence on the competition. Some of them did voice a belief that Barcelona may have wanted a sporting edge from its relationship with Negreira. Others insisted such influence was impossible, or simply never happened.

    A 2026 report by the Spanish tax authority carries more weight. It found no evidence that Barcelona's money reached referees or was used to sway results, yet it flagged repeated cash withdrawals from Negreira's accounts and noted that the ultimate purpose of some of that money remained unresolved.

    The Barcelona court then dropped the bribery charge in May 2024, concluding that Negreira did not meet the public-official status the offence requires. The investigation into the sporting corruption strand carries on.

    So the picture is not "Barcelona is innocent and it is all over", nor is it "it has been proven that Barcelona bought the referees", for the legal reality is more complex, and this is precisely what gives Laporta's move its weight.




  • perez - laportaChatGPT

    Laporta turns the tables on Perez

    Florentino Pérez didn't merely express reservations or point to question marks over the Negreira case. He went much further, using decisive phrases that could now become the focal point of the legal battle with Barcelona.

    The Real Madrid president branded the affair "systematic corruption" and went as far as to call it "the biggest scandal in history", in one of the strongest statements he has made on the subject.

    He didn't stop there. Pérez turned to the alleged impact of refereeing on Real Madrid's history, insisting the club could have won more league titles, and stated explicitly that 7 league titles were "stolen" from Real Madrid because of refereeing decisions. Barcelona, he added, "always benefits" from referees. These are direct accusations, not mere questions about the nature of the relationship between the Catalan club and Negreira.

    And here Laporta found a point on which he could build.

    Rather than wade into an endless media war over every invoice, every report and every account linked to the case, Barcelona put Pérez's own words under the microscope. They demanded he retract phrases the club considers "false and damaging to the club's reputation".

    Most importantly, Barcelona's stance opens the door to a more awkward question. If the Real Madrid president insists that what happened amounts to "systematic corruption" and that Barcelona benefited from the referees, where is the specific evidence? Who are the referees? And which matches does he believe were decided by it?

    Phrases such as "the biggest scandal in history" and "7 league titles were stolen" now carry particular weight in the fight. They betray the certainty in Pérez's rhetoric, and they let Barcelona try to shift the debate. No longer is it about the mere existence of a case, investigations and suspicions. It becomes about whether the Real Madrid president can actually prove the facts behind his words.

    None of this means Barcelona have settled the Negreira case in their favour. But it has, for now, changed the position of both parties.

    Once, the only question was: "What was Barcelona doing with Negreira?" Now a new one haunts Pérez himself: can he prove everything he said about Barcelona, or did some of his decisive statements go beyond what the investigations and the judiciary have so far proven?

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  • Will Pérez back down?

    On 25 November, the two parties will meet at a "conciliation hearing" before the Madrid courts, a procedural step that precedes the possibility of Barcelona filing a criminal complaint on a charge of defamation.

    Should the Catalan club's demands go unanswered, the dispute may move to a new judicial phase.

    Here is where backing down becomes one of Pérez's options. Spanish law defines defamation as attributing a crime while knowing that attribution to be false, or with reckless disregard for the truth. Yet it also allows the accused to escape punishment by proving the crime he attributed to the other party.

    From this you can grasp the shrewdness of Laporta's legal move. He did not try to erase the Negreira case in a single stroke, nor did he need to prove that everything connected to it is merely a conspiracy against Barcelona. Instead, he shifted the focus to a narrower, more specific point: the difference between the facts established by the investigations, and the accusations that Pérez declared as though they were settled truths.

    The most striking thing here is that Barcelona need not win the Negreira case to benefit from this new battle.

    Simply dragging Pérez's statements before an official conciliation hearing opens an entirely different path. It hands the Catalan club a chance to force the Real Madrid president to define precisely what he means.

    Backing down may be one way to end the confrontation before it escalates. But if Pérez holds firm to his statements, Barcelona will already have shifted him from attacker levelling accusations to the man required to explain and prove them.

    Here lies the greatest paradox in the conflict between the two parties: the Negreira case began as a story about Barcelona's money, but it may temporarily turn into a story about Florentino Pérez's statements.

    Laporta has not closed the Negreira file. Barcelona have not obtained a ruling that clears them of every suspicion linked to the case. Yet he has succeeded in opening a new legal front on top of the old one, placing the Real Madrid president's own statements under scrutiny.

    As the hearing of 25 November approaches, the most intriguing question is not only what Pérez will say about Negreira. Will he press on with his accusations in the same tone, or choose to back down before the war of statements turns into an open judicial battle?

  • Read also:

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    Shocking Mbappé poll: Real Madrid fans choose the Ballon d'Or winner
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