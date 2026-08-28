Is Perez behind Atletico's refusal to negotiate with Barcelona?

What nobody has proven, though, is a causal link between the two. You cannot say Real Madrid's offer is what later drove Atletico to value Julian at around 150 million euros.
But one thing is certain: the figure Florentino Perez announced became the main reference price for the entire operation.
From the Catalan point of view, this is where the suspicion lies. If Atletico knew selling their big star to Real Madrid was extremely difficult, and if Real Madrid never came back to sign him, then that offer effectively raised the financial ceiling Barcelona had to face.
The documented facts sketch a striking sequence. Apollo and ACS were commercial partners on an equal 50% basis.
Apollo then helped finance the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, and now they have become the largest shareholder in Atletico. The Madrid club's new board, on which Apollo hold a strong presence, unanimously back the decision to refuse to negotiate with Barcelona. Before any of this, Real Madrid announced a 150 million euro offer for Julian, one Barcelona read as a possible manoeuvre to raise the cost of signing the Argentine striker.
Such facts justify the questions. They do not, however, allow an affirmative answer to the main one. There is no public evidence that Florentino Perez used his relationship with Apollo to block Alvarez's move to Barcelona, nor any evidence that Apollo took Atletico's decision with Real Madrid's interests in mind.
The commercial relationship exists. The financing of the Bernabeu did happen. So did the 150 million euro offer, announced officially by Real Madrid, and Barcelona read it as a move that could hurt them financially from the very first moment.