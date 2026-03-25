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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Is João Mário set to join Bologna on a permanent basis? The fee that would satisfy Juventus

Juventus
Transfers
Bologna
Serie A
Joao Mario

The full-back has impressed Bologna, who are considering a move to sign him on a permanent basis from Juventus, where the Portuguese player is not part of the club’s plans

João Mário’s future could soon be firmly tied to the Rossoblù. The Portuguese right-back, born in 2000, who joined Bologna on loan from Juventus during the winter transfer window, has already begun to carve out an important role in the Emilian side’s line-up, convincing the club’s management and coaching staff to firmly commit to him for next season as well.


According to reports from Sportmediaset, Bologna are in fact seriously considering the possibility of entering into negotiations with Juventus for the permanent transfer of the player. This is a clear sign of confidence in the Portuguese full-back, who in just a few weeks has demonstrated his quality both in defence and in attacking play.

  • JUVENTUS' POSITION

    For its part, Juventus appears set on not regarding João Mário as a key part of its future sporting plans. Despite the investment made just last summer – €11.4 million paid to Porto plus €1.2 million in additional fees – the Bianconeri management would be willing to consider offers, setting a valuation of around €10 million for a permanent transfer.


    A deal which, if confirmed, would allow Juve to avoid any capital losses and Bologna to secure a player who already has international experience and offers promising potential for development.

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  • PERFORMANCE

    On the pitch, João Mário has started to make his mark: since arriving in Emilia, he has made eight appearances, including one goal. These figures come on top of the 13 appearances he racked up in the first half of the season whilst on loan at Juventus, bringing his total to over 20 appearances across all competitions this season.


    Tied to the Bianconeri by a long-term contract, expiring on 30 June 2030, the Portuguese full-back represents an interesting transfer prospect ahead of the summer. Much will depend on Bologna’s willingness to make a move and Juventus’s strategy, but the feeling is that negotiations could really get underway in the coming months.


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