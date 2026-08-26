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من مباراة الهلال والفيصلي في دوري جوي للنخبة تحت 21 عامًاx/Alhilal_YT
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Irresistible magic: five names that made the headlines in the opening round of the Joy League

Al Taawoun U21 vs Al Najmah U21
Al Taawoun U21
Al Najmah U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Fayha U21 vs Al Ahli U21
Al Fayha U21
Al Ahli U21
Al Wehda U21 vs Al Riyadh U21
Al Wehda U21
Al Riyadh U21
Neom U21 vs Al Orobah U21
Neom U21
Al Orobah U21
Al-Tadamon U21 vs Al Ettifaq U21
Al-Tadamon U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Damac U21 vs Al Ittihad U21
Damac U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Fateh U21 vs Al Ansar U21
Al Fateh U21
Al Ansar U21
Al Faisaly U21 vs Al Hilal U21
Al Faisaly U21
Al Hilal U21
Al Kholood U21 vs Al Okhdood U21
Al Kholood U21
Al Okhdood U21
Saudi Arabia

Wonderful talents

The second edition of the "Joy" Elite Under-21 League roared into life. Thirty-six goals flew in during the opening round, and a clutch of talents announced themselves in style, proof that this tournament is no ordinary team competition but a genuine platform for unearthing names capable of making a difference in years to come.

Big wins arrived alongside a shock defeat for holders Al-Hazm. Five players in particular caught the eye with striking attacking displays, each shaping his team's result directly, whether by scoring, driving his side to victory or turning in an individual performance worthy of the highest praise.

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  • Mohammed Al-Issa: an unforgettable night with Al-Ittifaq

    No conversation about the standout stars of the round is complete without Mohammed Al-Issa at the very top. He produced one of the most exciting individual displays of the weekend, driving Al-Ettifaq to a 10-1 rout of Al-Tadamon, the biggest win of the opening round.

    Read also.. A festival of goals.. Al-Ettifaq cuts the ribbon on the U21 League with a historic win

    One goal or two was never going to be enough. Al-Issa made himself the headline of the match with a complete "super hat-trick", ending the round as its top scorer.

    Sharp movement inside the box, lightning speed to pounce on chances, ice-cold composure in front of goal: he had it all. This was a striker with a natural instinct for the net and a knack for turning his team's dominance into numbers on the scoreboard.

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  • الأهلي - دوري جوي للنخبةX/AlAhli_FC

    Ziyad Aba: the Al-Ahli forward steals the show

    Ziyad Aba lit up his Al-Ahli shirt too, firing a hat-trick against Al-Feiha to drive "Al-Raqi" to a 3-1 win with a menacing attacking display.

    His goals landed in the 28th, 58th and 79th minutes. That spread shows a man who stayed dangerous from first whistle to last, refusing to settle for a single flash of brilliance. Scoring across three phases of the game underlined his physical and mental sharpness, his knack for finding space and turning up in the right place.

    One afternoon, three goals, and Aba has thrust himself into the early conversation for the top scorer race. He barely needed a handful of chances to leave his mark and hand his team all three points.

  • Neres: a hat-trick in the middle of Al-Fath's difficult night

    En-Nesyri endured one of his side's darkest nights as Al-Fateh crashed to a 6-0 defeat against Al-Ansar. Yet the striker still left his mark, firing a hat-trick to stand out as one of the round's most potent attacking performers.

    That treble carries a special weight. It arrived in a game where Al-Ansar dominated in attack, proof that En-Nesyri can find the net even when his team is up against it.

    His goals were not enough to alter the result, of course. But a display like this makes him a name worth watching, and he could yet make amends for Al-Fateh's difficult start in the coming rounds, turning his individual brilliance into better collective results.

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  • Youssef Al-Salem: decisiveness is the hallmark of the start

    Youssef Al-Salem fired Al-Taawoun to a perfect start, striking both goals in a 2-0 win over Al-Najma. A clinical striker needs only a handful of chances to leave his mark.

    Al-Salem struck in the 19th and 60th minutes. He opened the scoring, then returned after the break to underline his side's superiority and effectively settle the contest, making him the standout figure in Al-Taawoun's victory.

    Efficiency and composure in front of goal defined his display, the very qualities every striker needs to play a key role. Plenty of goals flew in across the round, but Al-Salem offered a different example. He knows how to turn the chances that come his way into decisive goals.

  • Turki Al-Ghamil: the hero of Al-Hilal's comeback

    Turki Al-Ammar stole the show in Al-Hilal's clash with Al-Faisaly, dragging "the Boss" from behind to a 2-1 win with both goals in the space of three minutes.

    Al-Faisaly came flying out of the blocks and struck inside two minutes. Al-Ammar had other ideas. He hauled Al-Hilal level in the 26th minute, then struck again three minutes later to turn the game on its head and put his side in front.

    His two goals told only half the story. Al-Ammar handled the pressure and delivered exactly when his team needed someone to seize the moment. In three minutes he went from a player scrambling for a way back into the match to the hero who won it, and that spell alone made him one of the biggest names of the round.