The second edition of the "Joy" Elite Under-21 League roared into life. Thirty-six goals flew in during the opening round, and a clutch of talents announced themselves in style, proof that this tournament is no ordinary team competition but a genuine platform for unearthing names capable of making a difference in years to come.
Big wins arrived alongside a shock defeat for holders Al-Hazm. Five players in particular caught the eye with striking attacking displays, each shaping his team's result directly, whether by scoring, driving his side to victory or turning in an individual performance worthy of the highest praise.