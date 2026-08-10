Andoni Iraola did not need long to leave his first mark on Liverpool, even though the team is still in the preparation phase for the new season. Four warm-up matches in, the shape of the new project is already clear: more possession, high pressing, quick transitions and intense attacking movement. The opening games have also exposed a few defensive concerns.
Winning remains the most important objective in football. For Liverpool's supporters, though, the manner of victory matters just as much as the result itself. Over the years, the Anfield faithful have grown accustomed to a vibrant brand of football, one built on speed, constant pressing and relentless attack, a philosophy closely tied to the Jürgen Klopp era.
Iraola's ideas appear intriguing from the very first moment, then, especially as the Spanish coach has arrived to succeed Arne Slot. Slot departed after just one season in charge, having led Liverpool to the Premier League title.
One question now imposes itself: can Iraola bring "heavy metal" back to Anfield without Liverpool's attacking drive turning into a weakness?
Klopp made the term famous to describe his footballing philosophy. It reflects a style built on high pressing, exceptional speed, intensity of movement and continuous attacking, resembling the din and power of heavy metal music.