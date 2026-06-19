Iran complain to FIFA as U.S. travel restrictions force players to arrive and leave country on matchdays

In a statement, the FFIRI argued that the measures are inconsistent with equal treatment for participating nations and warned they could negatively affect the team's preparation. The FFIRI said the restrictions were "inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams' preparation processes."

The federation added: "Consequently, the federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with FIFA through the appropriate channels. The Iranian national football team needed to arrive in each host city two days before every match and return to its base camp the day after the game in order to achieve optimal technical and physical preparation."

The federation also revealed that requests to arrive 48 hours before matches had twice been rejected, including ahead of the clash with Belgium in Los Angeles, despite arguing that additional time would help players adapt to conditions, complete training and finalise preparations.