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Ahmed Abdelhamid
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International break debates: did Real Madrid make a mistake signing Mbappé?

Originals
Analysis
K. Mbappe
K. Benzema
H. Kane
J. Bellingham
Vinicius Junior
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
LaLiga
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Villarreal
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes
Troyes
Ligue 1
France
England
Brazil
Greece
Spain

Has Real Madrid sacrificed the balance of its attacking system for the French star?

The international break has brought the European leagues to a halt, and with it comes the chance to raise a set of footballing ideas and questions worth discussing away from the clamour of matches and results. It also opens the door for Kooora readers to share their opinions and points of view on a number of issues.

We begin with a question that may seem strange at first glance, given the exceptional goalscoring abilities of Kylian Mbappe: did Real Madrid make a mistake in signing the French star? And would Harry Kane, whose name was strongly linked with the Spanish club after Benzema's departure in the summer of 2023, have been the better choice to replace Karim?

This comparison isn't only about how many goals each man scores. It's about the nature of the role the striker plays on the pitch, his ability to make his team-mates better, and how he develops the team's attacking system. That opens the door to an intriguing comparison between Mbappe's experience at Real Madrid and what Kane could have offered in the white shirt.

  • Harry Kane: the perfect replacement for Benzema

    Karim Benzema's exit from Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 left the club with a daunting problem. They had to replace not just a goalscorer, but one of the most influential playmakers in their attacking system for years.

    Benzema thrived dropping into midfield to collect the ball, linking the lines and carving out space for Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. He could finish moves and create them too.

    His job never stopped at lurking inside the box. He helped build attacks and handed his teammates a range of options.

    One name surged to the front of the queue to replace the Frenchman: Harry Kane. Britain's "BBC" reported on 5 June 2023 that the England captain topped Real Madrid's wishlist, with the club hugely impressed by his qualities.

    Money proved the stumbling block. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy demanded more than £100 million, a figure Real Madrid refused to meet.

    Kane ended up joining Bayern Munich instead, for an initial fee of 100 million euros plus further bonuses.

  • The difference between Mbappé and Kane

    The key difference between Kane and Mbappé comes down to how they move and the roles they take up on the pitch.

    Kane can lead the line as an out-and-out striker, but he refuses to stay cooped up inside the box. He drops into midfield to collect the ball, picks out the long pass, carves out chances and drags defenders out of position to open up space for midfielders and wingers.

    Those qualities would have handed Jude Bellingham more room to burst into the penalty area, the very space where the Englishman thrived during his first season at Real Madrid.

    You see it in what the pair produce for England. Kane peels off and drops deep to receive the ball, and Bellingham feeds off the spaces his movement creates to charge towards goal.

    An attacking partnership between Kane and Vinícius carried every chance of success too. The England striker links up with wingers and threads balls into space, exactly the tricks Benzema used to such devastating effect alongside the Brazilian.

    Most telling of all, Kane does not need to dominate every attack to make his mark. Nor does he force his team-mates to overhaul their movement just to hand him the space he fancies.

  • Mbappé: exceptional individual numbers but a less balanced system

    Mbappé's goalscoring success with Real Madrid cannot be denied. He scored 42 goals in all competitions during his first season, then matched that figure in his second, proof of his ability to deliver exceptional individual output.

    Shift from the player's numbers to the team's, though, and a curious paradox emerges.

    Before Mbappé arrived, Real Madrid scored 127 and 129 goals in all competitions across the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, a total of 256 goals in 116 matches.

    His first two campaigns tell a different story. The team scored 148 goals in 2024-2025, then 119 in 2025-2026, for a total of 267 goals across 124 matches.

    So Real Madrid scored 11 more goals during Mbappé's two seasons, but played eight more matches to do it. Their goalscoring average actually slipped from around 2.21 goals per match to 2.15.

    The comparison looks even starker in La Liga alone:

    2022-2023: Real Madrid scored 75 goals.

    2023-2024: scored 87 goals.

    2024-2025: scored 78 goals.

    2025-2026: scored 77 goals.

    Put simply, the team scored 162 goals in the two seasons before Mbappé, compared with 155 across his first and second.

    None of this proves Mbappé alone caused the dip in attacking output. But it does raise a fair question about the collective value he added, especially when a player scoring 42 goals a season ought to have fired the team to a bigger goalscoring boost.

    His team-mates' numbers deepen the paradox. In La Liga, Vinícius dropped from 15 goals in 2023-2024 to 11 the following season, while Bellingham tumbled from 19 goals to nine.

    Injuries, departing players and shifting roles all play their part, of course. Yet the overlapping space between Mbappé and Vinícius, along with the squeeze on Bellingham's attacking freedom, ranked among the biggest problems Real Madrid faced after the Frenchman's arrival.

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  • Is Mbappé weak in the air?

    One more tactical thread is worth pulling on in the Harry Kane and Mbappé comparison: a striker's ability to feed off crosses, which ranked among Real Madrid's key weapons in recent years.

    Karim Benzema offered it, and so did Joselu after he arrived in the summer of 2023. Both could punish opponents from aerial balls, whether off open crosses or set pieces.

    Joselu brought something different. His physical strength and dominance in aerial duels gave Madrid another dimension, and he scored 18 goals in 49 matches during the 2023-2024 season, five of them in the Champions League.

    Install Mbappé as the main striker, weak in the air, and the picture changes. Madrid leaned more heavily on dribbles, passes into space and runs behind the defence, rather than a reference striker inside the box who could exploit crosses week in, week out.

    This is where Harry Kane offers a potential edge. He can drift outside the box and link between the lines, yet he still carries a strong presence inside it and holds the upper hand in the air.

    Sign him, then, and Madrid gain an extra attacking option while keeping the cross as a live weapon, instead of depending so much on ground dribbling.

  • Luis Enrique's lesson: when the system becomes more important than the star

    Luis Enrique's time with Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain might be the experience that best explains this dilemma.

    A documentary lifting the lid on their relationship captured the Spanish coach criticising Mbappé over his defensive work. Enrique cited Michael Jordan, who pushed his teammates to give everything and set the standard for them on the defensive end.

    Enrique told his player that a true leader isn't content merely with scoring goals. He must help the team defensively when he can't offer anything going forward. The coach demanded he lead by example in pressing, movement and sacrifice for the group.

    After the striker left, Enrique spelled out his attacking philosophy. He would rather have four players scoring 12 goals each than lean on one man who scores 40.

    Paris Saint-Germain duly became more varied in their sources of threat, and won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history during the 2024-2025 season.

    None of this means Mbappé's departure alone created that success. There were plenty of changes to the line-up and the system. But it's a clear example of why spreading roles and responsibilities matters more than over-reliance on a single star.

  • Kane proves that the complete forward is no less prolific in front of goal

    Here's the striking part: Harry Kane, available to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, was every bit the goalscoring option Mbappé was.

    He scored 44 goals and provided 12 assists in 45 matches across all competitions during his first season with Bayern Munich, then racked up 42 goals and 14 assists the following campaign.

    The brilliance carried into 2025-2026. Kane produced exceptional numbers once more before claiming the 2026 Ballon d'Or, finishing ahead of Mbappé in second.

    Crucially, he doesn't deliver those numbers at the expense of his creative role. Kane combines scoring, passing, linking up and opening up spaces, qualities that have made him one of the most complete forwards in modern football.

  • The conclusion: did Real Madrid choose the wrong star?

    Signing Mbappé was no individual failure. He scored 84 goals in two seasons, numbers nobody should underestimate.

    Would Kane's presence have guaranteed Real Madrid the Spanish league and the Champions League? You can't say so with any certainty, because football doesn't work that simply.

    What you can say is that Real Madrid may have got it wrong in identifying the type of striker they needed.

    The team didn't need another player who bursts forward from the left to score. It needed a striker who could do Benzema's job: link up play with Vinícius, open spaces for Bellingham and help build attacks without becoming the sole focal point of the system.

    Harry Kane fitted that brief perfectly. He might have made the rest of Real Madrid's stars more effective, rather than feeding into the reshuffle of spaces and roles that came with Mbappé's arrival.

    Mbappé remains one of the best strikers in the world as an individual, but the comparison raises a key question about what Real Madrid actually needed after Benzema left. Did the club need a star of Mbappé's calibre, or a striker with Harry Kane's qualities who would restore balance to the attacking system?

    And now, we leave the floor to Kooora readers: share with us your opinions and points of view on this debate, and would you have preferred to see Harry Kane in a Real Madrid shirt instead of Mbappé?

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