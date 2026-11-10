The international break has brought the European leagues to a halt, and with it comes the chance to raise a set of footballing ideas and questions worth discussing away from the clamour of matches and results. It also opens the door for Kooora readers to share their opinions and points of view on a number of issues.

We begin with a question that may seem strange at first glance, given the exceptional goalscoring abilities of Kylian Mbappe: did Real Madrid make a mistake in signing the French star? And would Harry Kane, whose name was strongly linked with the Spanish club after Benzema's departure in the summer of 2023, have been the better choice to replace Karim?

This comparison isn't only about how many goals each man scores. It's about the nature of the role the striker plays on the pitch, his ability to make his team-mates better, and how he develops the team's attacking system. That opens the door to an intriguing comparison between Mbappe's experience at Real Madrid and what Kane could have offered in the white shirt.