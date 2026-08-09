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Interfering in technical matters: what is the truth about Mendy's dismissal from Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia?

E. Mendy
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Senegal
Saudi Arabia

The Senegalese star, a legend within the fortress of trophies

Édouard Mendy's future at Al-Ahli has become a talking point in Saudi Arabia this week. Reports suggest the Senegal goalkeeper wants out of "the Refined" during the current summer window, even though he remains under contract at the club.

The speculation goes further than mere interest in his exit. Talk of internal disputes has surfaced, along with claims about how Mendy handles certain matters concerning the team. His name is now firmly at the centre of the noise behind the scenes at Al-Ahli, raising plenty of questions about what is really going on inside the club.

  • Accusations of interference in technical matters

    The most striking account points to Al-Ahli's sporting director, Roy Pedro, who reportedly wants Mendy gone. Pedro believes the goalkeeper is meddling in technical matters that stretch well beyond his role as a player.

    Read also: How is the Saudi transfer market controlling the Rodri and Barcelona deal?

    Mendy's situation, according to reports, has nothing to do with his performances on the pitch. It comes down to the way he handles certain matters concerning the team, and that has opened the door to talk of ending his spell with Al-Ahli despite his contract still running.

    For now, though, this remains nothing more than speculation. Neither Al-Ahli nor Mendy have issued any official statement confirming a direct dispute between the two parties.

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    Mendy's move sparks controversy

    Mendy, meanwhile, spoke with a number of experienced, leadership figures within the Al-Ahli dressing room about the team's needs during the summer transfer window.

    Those conversations centred on where the team fell short, particularly in midfield. Several players urged the management to sign a new foreign player capable of strengthening the position following Franck Kessié's departure.

    That is where the debate began. Was this simply a normal conversation between players and a leader within the dressing room, or had Mendy actually overstepped the limits permitted to a player? The question now sits at the heart of the talk about his future.

  • Al-Ahly settles the controversy

    Saudi newspaper "Okaz" tells a completely different story. Édouard Mendy represents a red line within Al-Ahli, they insist, and the goalkeeper is staying with the team until 2030.

    That account flatly contradicts the reports of a management desperate to offload him. It also hands Mendy a far greater degree of stability heading into the new season.



    So where does the truth lie? One version speaks of disputes over interference in technical matters. Another has him locked in until 2030. Mendy's position stays murky for now, with neither Al-Ahli nor the player offering any official word to settle the controversy and end the speculation over the future of one of the team's most important men.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL