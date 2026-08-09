The most striking account points to Al-Ahli's sporting director, Roy Pedro, who reportedly wants Mendy gone. Pedro believes the goalkeeper is meddling in technical matters that stretch well beyond his role as a player.

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Mendy's situation, according to reports, has nothing to do with his performances on the pitch. It comes down to the way he handles certain matters concerning the team, and that has opened the door to talk of ending his spell with Al-Ahli despite his contract still running.

For now, though, this remains nothing more than speculation. Neither Al-Ahli nor Mendy have issued any official statement confirming a direct dispute between the two parties.