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cm grafica andrada inter
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter, who is Tobias Andrada: “chicle”, the River Plate talent compared to Valverde in Baccin’s sights

Inter
River Plate
T. Andrada
Transfers
Juventus
F. Valverde

Inter's plans for the future will centre heavily on young players with potential, identified through a combined effort of scouting and data, then gradually brought into an environment that could also include a satellite club abroad for them to pass through.


The club are building a broad development model designed to attract more and more talent, with a view to nurturing them for the first team too. Among the first names the new sporting director Baccin has started looking into, according to reports from Argentina, is River Plate midfielder Tobias Andrada.


  • From Vélez to River

    Born in 2007, he is a central midfielder with more quality than quantity. In his homeland, he is seen as a pure "volante" in terms of his role. Developed in the youth ranks of Velez Sarsfield, he made his professional debut for the club with the blue Vs in 2025.

    By the end of his first year in the first team, he had racked up 35 appearances, 3 goals and 2 assists and had also made his Copa Libertadores debut. Those performances caught the eye of several clubs, but in the end it was River Plate who decided to invest in him.

    As for the figures involved, they were modest all things considered. According to Soydelmillo.com, the agreement involved the purchase of 66% of the player’s rights for 6 million dollars and an option to acquire a further 14% in the future. Today, therefore, his value starts at 9 million dollars.

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  • "The new Valverde"

    During his time at Vélez, both manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto and club president Fabián Berlanga likened him to Federico Valverde, Uruguay and Real Madrid's captain and star man.

  • CHICLE

    An Argentina Under-20 international, he has often drifted into a right-sided mezzala role or even out wide during his career. But he is at his best in a two-man midfield alongside a more physical player. His trademarks are his vertical runs and his ability to play in behind.

    CIES have included him in the top 10 of the best players capable of making passes of no more than 10 metres that can beat at least three or more opponents. Rayan Cherki tops that ranking, with Lamine Yamal in third place and new Juventus signing Kerim Alajbegovic seventh.

    Because of his ability to manage the ball, in Argentina he has already been nicknamed "Chicle" by the fans, meaning chewing gum, because it is so difficult to take the ball off his feet.

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