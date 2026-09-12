Inter, who is Tobias Andrada: “chicle”, the River Plate talent compared to Valverde in Baccin’s sights

Inter's plans for the future will centre heavily on young players with potential, identified through a combined effort of scouting and data, then gradually brought into an environment that could also include a satellite club abroad for them to pass through.
The club are building a broad development model designed to attract more and more talent, with a view to nurturing them for the first team too. Among the first names the new sporting director Baccin has started looking into, according to reports from Argentina, is River Plate midfielder Tobias Andrada.