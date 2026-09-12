Born in 2007, he is a central midfielder with more quality than quantity. In his homeland, he is regarded as a pure "volante" in terms of role. Velez Sarsfield brought him through the youth ranks and he made his professional debut for the club with the blue Vs in 2025.

By the end of his first year in the first team, he had racked up 35 appearances, 3 goals and 2 assists and also made his Copa Libertadores debut. Those displays caught the eye of several clubs, but in the end it was River Plate who decided to bet on him.

As for the figures, they were modest overall. According to Soydelmillo.com, the agreement involved the purchase of 66% of the player’s rights for $6 million and an option to acquire a further 14% in the future. Today, his value therefore starts at $9 million.