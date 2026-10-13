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FBL-EUR-C1-INTER-BRUGGEAFP
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Inter v Club Brugge, CM’s player ratings: Tresoldi, three dreams; Lautaro never gives up. Martinez is a problem

Inter vs Club Brugge
Inter
Club Brugge
Champions League

The ratings from the second Champions League matchday, as Inter face the Belgians at San Siro.

Inter-Bruges


Inter


J. Martinez 4.5 - He can do nothing about Tresoldi's penalty. Then comes his customary disaster: he inexplicably charges out to the halfway line for an opposition attack that does not call for it, leaving the goal open for the Belgian side's striker to score his second. He parries the ball onto the Italian-German's feet for his third. Madrid might have been an isolated incident, but after Udine, this third warning settles the matter. He often delivers between the posts, yet he is a problem for Inter. They must solve it.


Bisseck 5 - Given licence to build attacks from centre-back, he switches off at times. Bruges' quick wide players repeatedly cause him problems. The mismatch in pace is obvious, and he struggles along with his team-mates.


Akanji 4.5 - Careless in his marking of Tresoldi, he struggles to contain him and resorts to rough tactics, earning a yellow card. His opponent reacts and moves faster than he does, while playing in the centre offers no help. Slow, bogged down and laboured when starting attacks, he delivers a disastrous performance that confirms his difficulties at the start of the season.


Bastoni 5.5 - He holds his position and takes responsibility for building play from the back, making him the least poor of the back three. Late on, he fades with his team-mates and looks tired as he tries to contain the bursts of pace from Potts and Forbs.


Diouf 5.5 - A thorn in the opposition's side going forward, he has far more trouble tracking back. When opponents run at him, as they do tonight, his limitations become obvious.


Barella 5 - Caught between breaking up play and creating it, he contributes too little to either. The Belgian side's transitions frequently catch him out, and he goes down with the whole ship. (From the 78th minute: Bonny 6.5: He injects energy, darts in behind the Bruges defenders and scores a fine goal with a dribble and a curling shot. Perhaps he should have come on earlier.)


Çalhanoğlu 5 - His passes lack their usual weight, and he struggles defensively too. His foul on Forbs as he bears down on goal leads to the penalty. He then rattles the crossbar with a thunderous shot from distance before going off with a physical problem ahead of the final collapse. (From the 67th minute: Sucic 5.5: His shot leads to Lautaro's second goal. He comes on when Inter need to attack, but neglects his defensive duties a little too often.)


Zielinski 5 - Trying harder than his team-mates to link play and get forward, he even comes close to scoring. Then he sets off the Forbs counter-attack that leads to the penalty putting the Belgian side ahead. He never recovers. (From the 88th minute: Stankovic not rated)


Dimarco 5 - Last season's attacking weapon has yet to reappear, possibly because of a physical problem. He makes a few muddled errors, though his left foot remains dangerous, as he shows midway through the second half. Defending against someone as quick as Forbs is another matter. (From the 78th minute: Spence not rated)


L. Martinez 7 - A world-class problem-solver as ever. First he has a goal ruled out, then he conjures up the equaliser with his standing foot and an instant toe-poke worthy of a true No 9. In the second half, he squanders the chance to make it 2-1 when one-on-one with Sommer before giving his side hope again with a tap-in for 2-3. The last to give up, he feels the defeat like salt burning his skin.


Thuram 6 - Pace and strength help him battle the Belgian centre-backs, and he does not hesitate to shoot from distance. He probably should not have gone off: he still looks capable of troubling the inattentive Belgian defence. (From the 67th minute: P. Esposito 5.5: He tries to battle the centre-backs but sees little of the ball. He squanders a chance when one-on-one with Sommer.)


Manager Chivu 5 - This is not the Inter admired in Europe during the two years with Inzaghi. Attacking football brings entertainment and goals, but his team seem to have forgotten how to defend this year. A slow defence covering so much ground against quick, pacey wide players is asking for a drubbing, especially without a reliable presence in goal. He shows a little tactical arrogance at times. Comebacks earn him forgiveness in Italy, but not in Europe.




  • Club Brugge


    Sommer 7 - He returns to the stadium that loved him, whistled at him, challenged him and celebrated him. This time, he takes centre stage. A miraculous save denies Lautaro, he looks sharp throughout and he gets some satisfying revenge on his critics. Unlike his Inter counterpart, he leaves San Siro a winner.


    Sabbe 6.5 - Covers plenty of ground and overlaps Forbs whenever he can. (From the 72nd minute, Siquet 5.5 - Bonny gets past him for the Ivorian's goal)


    Spileers 6 - His double clearance to deny Lautaro stands out in a match spent under pressure. (From the 61st minute, Lee 6 - Takes on the task of marking Pio Esposito and holds his own)


    Mechele 5.5 - Handles Lautaro well until the Argentine's first goal, when he lets him get around him like a novice. He struggles against El Toro from then on.


    Seys 6.5 - Wins his duel with Diouf and still finds time to get forward.


    Forbs 7.5 - Wins the penalty for 1-0, sets up Tresoldi for the 2-1 goal after a superb counter-attack and plays a leading part in his team-mate's third goal. Inter's defenders cannot get near him. His pace, agility and dribbling are too much for them.


    Vanaken 6.5 - Finds space behind Inter's midfield line.


    Potts 7 - Comes close to a third goal one-on-one with Martinez after a fine burst into the middle of the penalty area. He keeps causing problems and creating numerical advantages, while his change of pace gives Inter's defenders a torrid time.


    Vetlesen 6.5 - Tracks back superbly and makes a perfect sliding tackle to stop Zielinski as he bears down on goal. (From the 61st minute, Lemarechal 6.5 - Slots straight into Brugge's well-oiled system)


    Virgili 7 - Hits the post with an effort that could have put the match beyond reach. An irrepressible livewire on the left. (From the 83rd minute, Diakhon not rated)


    Tresoldi 8 - A dream night at San Siro for the AC Milan fan. He rattles the crossbar, scores the penalty to put his side ahead and celebrates beneath the Curva Nord. Then he capitalises on Martinez's blunder to double his tally from Forbs's pass before completing a hat-trick at the home of the "enemy". It's the best night of his career, and he sends a message to AC Milan and Mancini's Italy national team. (From the 83rd minute, Vermant 7 - Comes on ready to turn the decisive goal into the net. No small feat)


    Manager Leko 7.5 - His Brugge come to San Siro and steal the show. They attack quickly through rapid wide players, cover huge distances, accelerate and trouble Inter in a way rarely seen. He also has a highly promising centre-forward up front. Leko shows plenty of Italian managers how to come to Milan and play against Inter: without fear and with the desire to hurt them.

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