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Inter: two English clubs want Petar Sucic, Marotta’s response

P. Sucic
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The Premier League are circling Petar Sucic. According to Corriere dello Sport, Leeds and Newcastle have asked for information on the Croatian midfielder, who is under contract with Inter until 2030. Inter have made it clear the player is not for sale, but they could change their mind if offers come close to €40 million.

  • How much did it cost Inter

    Sucic joined on a permanent deal last year from Dinamo Zagreb for €14 million plus €2 million in bonuses. At Inter, he earns €1.5 million net, €2.77 million gross. Last year, he played 54 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists.

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