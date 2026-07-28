The Premier League are circling Petar Sucic. According to Corriere dello Sport, Leeds and Newcastle have asked for information on the Croatian midfielder, who is under contract with Inter until 2030. Inter have made it clear the player is not for sale, but they could change their mind if offers come close to €40 million.
Getty Images
Translated by
Inter: two English clubs want Petar Sucic, Marotta’s response
How much did it cost Inter
Sucic joined on a permanent deal last year from Dinamo Zagreb for €14 million plus €2 million in bonuses. At Inter, he earns €1.5 million net, €2.77 million gross. Last year, he played 54 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting