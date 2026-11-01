Barella's key statistics have fallen sharply compared with last season, a particular concern for a player with his attributes. The former Cagliari player is one of the best midfielders in Italy when he is fit and can perform at his explosive, mentally sharp best.

Despite signs of decline last season, Barella covers the same average distance per match as he did then. His average sprinting figure, though, has almost halved (13.7 versus 7.8).

His average tackles per match have dropped (1.6 versus 1.1), as have his ball recoveries (4.9 versus 4.3). He has also made 2 errors that have led to an opposition goal, compared with 0 last year.

In possession, he loses the ball more often (12.2 versus 11.9 times per match), while his key passes and cross accuracy have fallen slightly. Above all, his expected xAssists, the attacking potential of passes that could set up team-mates, have plummeted from 6.62 to 1.74.