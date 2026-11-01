Inter's 3-1 derby defeat extended their winless run in the fixture to seven matches and sparked serious reflection within the club. Many Inter players left the Giuseppe Meazza facing a damning verdict, even allowing for the less-than-ideal physical condition of several of them. His post-match comments have brought particular attention to Nicolò Barella.
On the pitch, the Italian midfielder made significant mistakes and is in clear decline compared with the last two seasons, as the numbers show. His post-match interview has also prompted reflection after he bluntly exposed both his team-mates and manager Cristian Chivu.