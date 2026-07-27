Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Grafica Jones Inter
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter, the Curtis Jones trail is still open

Inter
C. Jones
Transfers
Liverpool

The Liverpool midfielder remains a hot lead for Inter

Inter have made their choice. In defence, their first signing will be the one who, unless there is a change of heart, brings John Stones to the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. The green light arrived in the evening for a two-year deal with an option worth €4 million per season for the former Manchester City Englishman, and there will be no transfer fee paid from Viale della Liberazione.


That leaves the budget intact and attention remains on Curtis Jones, a move that has stayed under the radar but is still very much alive.


  • He keeps pushing despite Iraola

    According to Sportitalia, Liverpool's new manager Andoni Iraola has spoken publicly in recent days, confirming his admiration for the English midfielder and his desire to keep him in a Reds shirt this season too.


    Despite that, the player himself is still pushing to keep the door open to Inter. The 2001-born player has also reiterated to Inter's directors his willingness to move to Milan in this transfer window.

    • Advertisement

  • Contract, figures and… Frattesi

    As things stand, Inter have made no concrete offer for him. Their latest proposal to Liverpool is still the one they put forward at the end of June: €25 million for the player's registration. Despite a contract running until 30 June 2027 and therefore with only a year left, for Curtis Jones the Reds are asking for offers of at least €40 million.


    That figure is too high for Inter, especially without the departure of the player who would make way for Jones in the squad. The situation has flipped since January and now the failed sale of Davide Frattesi is holding up the incoming deal.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE
Club Friendlies
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Inter crest
Inter
INT