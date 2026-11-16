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cm grafica luis henrique inter 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter target €25m January transfer fund, with two ideas for reinvesting it

Inter
C. Chivu
L. Henrique
Transfers
Roma
Juventus

To meet Chivu’s wishes and respond to the moves AC Milan, Juventus and Roma are ready to make, Inter will try to sell Luis Henrique to raise funds for the January transfer window.

Inter are the team to beat, by all accounts. They have the most complete squad and look set to lead the way and dominate, at least in Italy. Yet some within the club, including Cristian Chivu, believe the team can, and must, improve further.

Chivu knows what he wants and has already made it clear (albeit subtly, including through the press) to the club. Inter have replied that they must make room in the squad before they can make any moves. As at the end of last summer, selling a player who is not currently central to Inter's plans could raise transfer funds: Luis Henrique.

  • Luis Henrique could raise €25m

    The Brazilian arrived in Milan from Marseille more than a year ago but has struggled to establish himself. He started the season as an alternative to Diouf, only for the injury he sustained to send him further down the pecking order. He now sits behind the returning Spence, who is also moving ahead of Diouf.

    Inter will listen to offers for him ahead of January, as they did at the end of the summer, with an asking price close to the €25 million plus bonuses they sought from Roma, the club that came closest to signing him.

  • The book values

    Selling Luis Henrique for that sum in January will not be easy, but English clubs such as Bournemouth, who made enquiries late in August, have never stopped tracking him. The Brazilian's book value stood at around €18 million in the summer, and the amount needed to avoid a loss on a January sale will fall to just over €15 million. That excludes the saving on his €9.1 million gross salary.

  • What Chivu wants

    If Inter carry out their plan, they would have room to meet Cristian Chivu's wishes. He has asked for two possible reinforcements, not just one. He wants another specialist man-marker in defence. In attack, he called for a fifth forward immediately after the derby, though Marotta rejected that request in recent days. It might ultimately be a versatile attacker rather than an out-and-out striker, someone who could also play out wide and bring the one-on-one ability Inter have long lacked.

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