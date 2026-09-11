Inter, Spence is back: training with the group, already in the squad against Udinese?

It is now almost a month since English full-back Djed Spence arrived in Milan from London. The wide player, an England international, joined Inter after the Nerazzurri's troubled search for reinforcements out wide, first the Palestra flop, then the halt to Khalaili's medical, but the physical problems he suffered during the World Cup have stopped him from being immediately available to Cristian Chivu for these first four matches in the league and the Champions League.





Now, though, good news are coming from Appiano Gentile, will he already be included in the squad for the match against Udinese?



