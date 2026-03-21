Inter show renewed interest in Chelsea’s Andrey Santos: a shake-up in midfield

Inter are once again looking to the Premier League transfer market.





A year after signing Swiss defender Manuel Akanji (whose contract is set to be bought out at the end of this season for €15 million) from Manchester City, sporting director Piero Ausilio has already set to work to try and bring Guglielmo Vicario (born 1996) back to Italy, having previously been in talks with him before his move from Empoli to Tottenham for €18.5 million in the summer of 2023.

The Italian goalkeeper is the Nerazzurri’s first, but not their only, target in the English transfer market.



