Inter's 10 men battle past Shakhtar Donetsk's 11 to claim their first three points of the 2026/2027 Champions League league phase. Particularly noteworthy are the performances of
Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, CM’s player ratings: Bastoni’s costly lapse, Josep Martinez at last! Carlos Augusto everywhere
Inter player ratings
Josep Martínez 7.5: He handles everything that comes his way and earns three appearances in the match highlights. First, he saves Bondar's header at the end of the first half to keep the scores level. Late on, he produces miraculous saves from Newerton and then Matvienko.
Akanji 5.5: Last season's giant is a distant memory. Opponents catch him out for pace time and again, while he misplaces passes and long balls out from the back that should be routine for a player like him.
Bastoni 4.5: Back in a role that inevitably brings him back to Zenica and the disaster with Italy, he suffers the same fate. He handles the defensive work well, but two yellow cards in two minutes hand Shakhtar an incredible gift. It is a lapse in judgement that turns the clock back a few months.
Carlos Augusto 8: He can play as a wide centre-back, but given Dimarco's condition, Inter waste him there. Once the Italian goes off, Carlos Augusto pushes up and covers the entire flank as a full-back. He defends well and attacks even better. His latest goal at the start of this season is a breath of fresh air.
Spence 5: Timid and worried, he never gets into the game and always goes backwards when he has the ball. His first start is a failure.
(59' Diouf 6: His introduction at least provides a spark at a difficult moment, but Bastoni's sending-off stops him in his tracks and forces him to run backwards)
Barella 6: Despite plenty of misplaced passes, he supplies the extra running and determination Inter need most, helping them cope with being a man down.
Calhanoglu 5: He is visibly displeased with Chivu when substituted, but the Romanian manager gets the decision right. After a shot that goes narrowly wide early in the first half, Calhanoglu is often late to press and provide cover.
(59' Zielinski 6: Unadventurous, but less confused than Calhanoglu when directing play).
Sucic 5.5: He runs a great deal, often to no effect, and mistimes his pressing. At the most tense moment after the sending-off, he picks up a wholly avoidable yellow card that forces Chivu to replace him.
(from 73' Luis Henrique 6: A natural attacking wide player, he finishes the match as a deep-lying full-back in a back four. He has a few shaky moments due to inexperience, but could this be his future?)
Dimarco 5.5: Not yet at his best, he fades after the 20th minute and makes basic errors with crosses, passes and even set pieces, usually his speciality.
(59' Bisseck 6.5: Inter need energy, and he has plenty to spare. He battles and uses his strength right up to the 93rd minute)
Bonny 6: He and Thuram get in each other's way a little, but Bonny still poses a threat on the few occasions the ball reaches him in a playable position.
(75' Mkhitaryan 6.5: With Inter facing an uphill struggle after Bastoni's red card, he brings the experience, calm and composure they need. The professor provides an exquisite assist for Carlos Augusto, controls the ball perfectly at his feet, slows the tempo and takes charge. A shame he misses the chance Thuram creates for him)
Thuram 6.5: He starts well, then slows as the whole Inter side struggle to move the ball from defence to attack. Sensing that Bastoni's red card could affect them mentally, he accelerates and drags the Shakhtar defence along behind him. His assist for Mkhitaryan deserved a better outcome.
Manager Chivu 6: His initial choices fail to convince. His Inter are far from both the side he wants and the one he was asked to produce after Bruges. To his credit, he reads the match well and secures the 3 points with his substitutions.
Shakhtar Donetsk player ratings
Riznyk 6.5: Reacts superbly to efforts from both Thuram and Bonny, but can do nothing one-on-one with Carlos Augusto.
Vinícius Tobias 6.5: Often moves inside when space opens up. Starts deep to draw Sucic into pressing, then makes him run all the way back.
Bondar 5.5: Inter rarely get through on his side. Precise and alert in the air, he also poses his side's biggest threat with a 40th-minute header that forces Martinez into a superb save.
Matviyenko 6: Inter create their only dangerous chances down his side, where Bonny and Thuram find room to get going. He gets to grips with them as the minutes pass and nearly scores the goal to make it 1-1.
Pedro Henrique 6: Rarely pushes forward, concentrating on containing first Spence and then Diouf. Neither poses much of a threat, and he tracks back quickly when needed.
Ocheretko 5.5: Far too sloppy early on, losing possession twice in dangerous positions. Riznyk bails him out both times. He also wastes a good chance to score from a corner, but provokes a shove from Bastoni that gets the defender sent off.
(from the 72nd minute Isaque not rated)
Alisson Santana 6.5: His side's most dangerous player. A Neymar-style flick over Dimarco's head raises the temperature and unsettles Inter. Bastoni loses his head shortly afterwards.
(from the 82nd minute Bruninho not rated)
Pedrinho 6: His side's biggest threat while he is on the pitch. Starting on the right, he often cuts inside, threatening once with a deflected shot and again with a through ball that a team-mate fails to control in the box in front of Josep Martinez.
(from the 32nd minute Nazaryna 5.5: Barely seen and unable to match the team-mate he replaced)
Marlon Gomes 6: Commits plenty of fouls, provokes opponents, seeks confrontation and then often goes down. The German referee lets him get away with it, but he offers his team little else.
Mendoza 6: An arm problem nearly forces him off midway through the first half, but he stays on and delivers a solid performance in both phases of play.
(from the 72nd minute Newerton 6.5: His side's most dangerous player in the closing stages. Only a superb save from Josep Martinez denies him a goal)
Kauã Elias 5: One of the most talked-about players before the match, he barely makes an impression and never troubles Inter's defence.
(from the 72nd minute Traore not rated)
Manager: Arda Turan 6: Sets up a Shakhtar side who match Inter blow for blow for a long time and cause them serious problems. He loses one of his best players early and comes away with nothing, undeservedly so on the balance of play.
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