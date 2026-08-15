The start of the new 2026/2027 season is getting closer for Inter, who open against Monza in exactly seven days, on Saturday 23 August at San Siro. To get ready in the best possible way, Inter took on Real Betis today in Bari from 7.30pm at San Nicola in the last real friendly test of pre-season. Cristian Chivu's side won 1-0, and the scoreline hardly reflected what happened on the pitch.
Bari's attention focused less on Spence, only announced yesterday and out along with Thuram (still not yet at his best READ HERE), and more on the physical condition of players such as Stones and Lautaro, both on the bench at the start and never used until now. The answer came in the final score, because the winning goal was scored by the English defender himself, who marked his debut by turning in an aerial lay-off from Pavard after a Dimarco assist.
On the ball and in their control of the midfield tempo, Inter were better in the first half. After the break they were much better, dominating the pitch and carrying far more threat. Federico Dimarco again changed the face of the team and looked the sharpest along with Bonny, but Inter's attacking play ran into the gloves of Valles and Manu Gonzalez, as well as a touch of haste and inaccuracy that left the result in the balance for far too long.