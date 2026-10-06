Right now, the former Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan midfielder is not thinking about other clubs, but several sides are keeping a close eye on the situation. In Turkey, Galatasaray have already tried in each of the last two summer transfer windows, while in Italy, writes TuttoJuve , Juventus’ interest must be noted as they will continue to rebuild their midfield in 2027 and are always alert to free agents, with their financial situation forcing careful reflection over their transfer business. There are no official contacts at the moment, but if signals arrive that an agreement with Inter will not be reached, Juventus are ready to enter the fray.