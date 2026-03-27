Inter pull off a surprise move to sign Manu Koné: two names on offer to Roma to get the deal off the ground

Manu Koné is set to remain one of Inter’s top transfer targets this summer. Last summer’s failed bid – when Gian Piero Gasperini insisted the French midfielder was not for sale and the Nerazzurri decided not to go beyond the €40 million mark – could lead to a fresh attempt in a few weeks’ time. Once the Giallorossi’s league position becomes clearer – and, without Champions League football, they will be all the more compelled to offload at least one of their star players – and Inter’s strategies regarding the roles and profiles of players to bring in to strengthen the current squad.
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