For weeks, this one looked a matter of time, and now the signatures finally seem set to arrive. Pio Esposito and Inter are ready to strengthen their bond even further by putting an agreement in writing that the Nerazzurri have already had in place for some time.





The young striker, born in 2005, is expected to sign a contract renewal until 2031, extending his current deal, which expires in 2030, by a further season. It is a formal step, but above all a significant signal from Inter, who are firmly backing the centre-forward from Castellammare di Stabia and also want to reward him financially for the progress he has made in recent months.





The new contract will also bring a salary increase: Esposito’s wages are expected to be around €3 million. That is a significant figure for such a young player and underlines the central role of the Italy talent in the club’s future plans.





Inter have made a clear choice by tying Esposito down and stopping his performances and development from drawing ever greater attention on the transfer market. The striker, for his part, is getting ready to continue his Nerazzurri journey knowing he has earned space and recognition.