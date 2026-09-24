Inter move for Santiago Beltran, challenge from Manchester United and Juventus: who he is, how much his release clause is worth and when he can leave

Born in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires on 4 October 2004, an Argentine with an Italian passport, Santiago Beltran stands 190cm tall, is comfortable building from the back with his feet, makes the most of his good left foot, and is already on the fringes of the Argentina national team.





Up to the age of 12, he actually played as an attacking midfielder and kept turning down every trial so he could focus on his studies. Then, shortly before coming of age, he changed role and moved into goal after a team-mate's injury. Tato Montes, former River goalkeeping coach, spotted him, brought him into the youth set-up and guided him through every stage of his development. Now established in Argentina, head coach Scaloni has called him up for this long international break, and back home they talk about him as the new Dibu Martinez, a colleague with whom he shares the agency that manages his registration rights.





After starting out as Franco Armani's understudy, his season changed when the first-choice keeper suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury, handing him a clear run and a starting place. Beltran, who also had to put a bad ligament injury behind him, grabbed that chance in the best possible way and became a pillar for his side, even if he could not stop their elimination from the Copa Sudamericana. This season, across all competitions, he has already amassed 39 appearances, conceding 34 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets. His future is still unwritten and he could revive the excellent history between Argentina and Inter.