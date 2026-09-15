Inter's new sporting director Dario Baccin has already confirmed the name of Alessandro Romano, but the Cagliari midfielder will not be the only target. In his first official appearance, the Italian executive said that, with an eye on the future and over the course of this long season, he wants to expand the work of the scouting department.

His aim is totrack the best emerging talents, preferably Italian ones, playing in Serie A. Among them, according to FcInter1908, is Monza's English winger Jay Robinson.



