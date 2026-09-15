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Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter, Monza’s Jay Robinson also in sporting director Baccin’s sights

Inter
Monza
J. Robinson
Southampton

Inter’s scouts will monitor the winger over the course of the season.

Inter's new sporting director Dario Baccin has already confirmed the name of Alessandro Romano, but the Cagliari midfielder will not be the only target. In his first official appearance, the Italian executive said that, with an eye on the future and over the course of this long season, he wants to expand the work of the scouting department.

His aim is totrack the best emerging talents, preferably Italian ones, playing in Serie A. Among them, according to FcInter1908, is Monza's English winger Jay Robinson.


  • Positive relations

    Sporting director Baccin has already received positive reports on the talented 2007-born player, who joined Monza on loan from Southampton in the summer. During Monza's difficult start to the season under Juric, he has made four appearances and scored one goal.

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  • He will be monitored

    Jay Robinson, like Alessandro Romano and many other players, will stay under observation in other matches over the course of the season, but his name increasingly underlines Inter's upcoming transfer market strategy: young, talented, with potential and above all sellable.



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