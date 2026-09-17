Jonathan Moscrop
'An obligation to win!' – Why Inter Milan carry unmatched pressure in Serie A title race
Tactical analysis highlights Inter title obligation
Inter Milan face intense expectation to secure domestic and European silverware as they prepare to visit the Stadio Olimpico. Analyzing the title race in an exclusive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, former midfielder Luigi Di Biagio highlighted the contrast in pressure surrounding both clubs.
He noted that Inter's squad assembly demands immediate success under Cristian Chivu.
"Inter have an obligation to win it because of the team they have and their history in recent years," Di Biagio stated to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Let's put it this way: Inter has the obligation to win, Roma has the hope of doing so."
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Praise for Chivu's uncompromising tactical press
Chivu has refined Inter's tactical approach this season, pushing the defensive line higher up the pitch to suffocate opposition build-up. Despite conceding occasional goals through risky build-up play, Di Biagio insisted Chivu's proactive vision deserves respect.
High-profile fixtures naturally restore concentration levels across the Nerazzurri squad.
"It's true that he's struggling a bit at the back, but it's just a matter of individual focus," Di Biagio explained to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Chivu, however, rightly wants to maintain his identity: he's not trading it away, and that's commendable."
Midfield fluidity and goalkeeper backing
In the absence of Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski has seamlessly stepped into a deeper playmaker role alongside Curtis Jones, giving Inter fluid midfield options. Di Biagio also defended goalkeeper Josep Martinez following recent errors playing out from the back in Madrid.
Managerial trust remains paramount when integrating modern goalkeepers into build-up structures.
"Zielinski himself wasn't born a playmaker, but he can do it very well," Di Biagio remarked to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Martinez may have made obvious mistakes, but if you believe in a player, at a time like this, you defend and strengthen him like Chivu does. The only thing that matters is confidence."
- AFP
Nerazzurri target decisive spring surge
Inter aim to gradually build momentum before evaluating their trophy prospects across all competitions in March. Tactical depth across the squad positions the Nerazzurri to handle a grueling schedule.
Chivu's side continue their campaign determined to translate tactical courage into major silverware.
A statement victory in Rome would reinforce Inter's status as primary title favorites.
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