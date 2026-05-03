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Lionel Messi, Inter MiamiGOAL
Tom Hindle

Inter Miami player ratings vs. Orlando City SC: Is Nu Stadium cursed? Lionel Messi and Co. blow three-goal lead in embarrassing defeat to rivals

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Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City
Inter Miami CF
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L. Messi

Inter Miami threw away a 3-0 lead against Orlando City in a quite remarkable collapse against their Florida rivals, losing 4-3 and continuing their winless streak at Nu Stadium. Lionel Messi had a goal and two assists, but it was Miami's defense that was called into question, with countless lapses seeing them drop points at home for the fourth straight game.

The game was chaotic from the first minute. And Messi was at the center of it all. Operating in a free role, he made things happen from everywhere. Telasco Segovia set up Miami's first, though. The Venezuelan whipped in an angled cross onto the head of Ian Fray, who flicked home inside three minutes. And his dominance continued from there. He provided another assist after 25 minutes, squaring to Telasco Segovia for an easy finish into an open net. Then, he scored one of his own. It was classic Messi, a cut onto his left foot and a curler into the bottom corner. Martin Ojeda pulled one back shortly before the half, but the damage seemed mostly done.

This was, perhaps, the most convincing Miami half of the season to date. Luis Suarez and German Berterame started up front together, and the Herons combined effectively. By the interval, they had put 10 shots on target. Without some heroics from Maxime Crepeau, Miami might have had four or five.

Yet Orlando stuck around, and were by far the better team after the break. Ojeda added a second after 68 minutes and continued to push for an equalizer. And they got it. Maxi Falcon committed a foul in the box. The Orlando stepped up and slotted home. The fourth came in stoppage time - and it was far too easy. Tyrese Spicer scampered in behind. Braian Ojeda played the pass. Spicer finished between St. Clair's legs. Miami's new home might be cursed as the team has yet to win in their new venue despite four tries, with Saturday being their first loss at the venue.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...

  • Dayne St. ClairGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (6/10):

    Could do nothing about Orlando's goal in the first half. Pretty helpless for the next two. Nutmugged for the fourth, and made a few decent saves in between.

    Ian Fray (6/10):

    Took his header incredibly well. Covered defensively, linked in the final third. Removed with a worrying injury after 66 minutes.

    Maxi Falcon (4/10):

    A bit of a nightmare. Never fully looked after his man, gave up a pen, and was erratic throughout.

    Micael (4/10):

    All over the place positionally. Had no clue whether to step or drop deep.

    Noah Allen (6/10):

    Orlando didn't have loads down his side, and he moved the ball well.

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  • Midfield

    Yannick Bright (6/10):

    Rather overrun in midfield at times, although he was often outnumbered.

    Rodrigo De Paul (6/10):

    Not his best game. Was on the ball a ton, but didn't do much with it whatsoever.

    Telasco Segovia (7/10):

    Set up Fray's goal. Did loads of running. Solid, as per usual.

    Lionel Messi (8/10):

    Thrived in a free role, especially in the first half. Hard to argue with a goal and two assists.

  • Luis SuarezGetty

    Attack

    German Berterame (6/10):

    Struggled to get into his spots after being started on the left. Full of effort, but little to show for it.

    Luis Suarez (7/10):

    Made a real impact. Instrumental in the build up to the second goal, and could've had one himself. Looked exhausted when he was subbed.


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  • Inter Miami CF v New England RevolutionGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Facundo Mura (5/10):

    Replaced the injured Fray. Absolutely torched for Orlando's fourth goal.

    Tadeo Allende (5/10):

    Barely made an impact in 20 minutes.

    Guillermo Hoyos (5/10):

    Started Suarez and Berterame. He seemed to have gotten it right after 45 minutes. But his team crumbled. It's been a miserable start at the new stadium.

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