Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-MLS-INTER MIAMI-DC UNITEDAFP
Yosua Arya

Inter Miami player ratings vs DC United: Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi dismantle visitors in four-goal rout

Player ratings
Inter Miami CF
L. Messi
Originals
Inter Miami CF vs DC United
DC United
Major League Soccer
L. Suarez

Inter Miami produced a clinical attacking masterclass to defeat DC United 4-0 at Nu Stadium, spearheaded by braces from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. The victory solidifies Miami's postseason ambitions as their legendary duo making significant contributions throughout the match.

Inter Miami delivered a tactical masterclass in transition, ruthlessly exploiting DC United's high line to secure a comprehensive 4-0 victory. The tone was set as early as the third minute when Suarez capitalised on a German Berterame delivery. While the visitors attempted to maintain a high-pressing volume, Miami's superior technical security in the middle third allowed them to bypass the initial pressure, leading to a second Suarez goal before the interval that effectively broke the visitors' resolve.

The second half evolved into the Messi show, as the Argentine maestro took advantage of the increasing vertical spaces. Scoring just two minutes after the restart following a link-up with Suarez, Messi then added a fourth on the hour mark after being found by Rodrigo De Paul.

Defensively, Miami remained compact, restricting DC United to just two shots on target despite the visitors occasionally finding joy in wide areas.

GOAL rates Inter Miaami's players from Nu Stadium...

  • Inter Miami CF v D.C. UnitedGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Dayne St. Clair - 7/10:

    A relatively quiet evening for the shot-stopper, but he remained focused to preserve the clean sheet. He made 2 saves and showed good command of his area during DC United's brief spells of aerial pressure. His distribution helped initiate the sequences that led to Miami's dominance in possession.

    Gonzalo Lujan - 7/10:

    Lujan was disciplined in his positioning, rarely being caught out by DC United's overlapping runs. While he was less adventurous going forward than Reguilon, his defensive solidity was a key component of the team's clean sheet.

    Casemiro - 8/10:

    Deployed in the heart of the defence, the veteran utilised his elite reading of the game to intercept dangerous vertical passes. He acted as the primary progressor from the back, maintaining a high pass completion rate and providing the structural stability needed for the attackers to roam freely.

    Micael - 7/10:

    A solid performance alongside Casemiro. He was physically dominant in his individual duels and ensured the backline stayed connected. His positioning restricted DC United's strikers to low-probability efforts before he was substituted in the 70th minute.

    Sergi Reguilon - 7/10:

    Reguilon provided excellent width on the left flank, acting as a vital outlet when play became congested centrally. He managed his defensive duties well before being replaced in the 78th minute, ensuring the visitors found little joy down his side of the pitch.

  • Inter Miami CF v D.C. UnitedGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Rodrigo De Paul - 8/10:

    The engine room of the Miami midfield. De Paul's work rate was exceptional, providing the defensive cover that allowed the front three to stay high. He capped an industrious display by providing the assist for Messi's second goal in the 60th minute before being withdrawn late on.

    David Ayala - 7/10:

    Ayala played a vital role in the initial press, disrupting DC United's rhythm. He moved the ball quickly and efficiently, ensuring the transition from defence to attack was seamless. He was replaced in the 70th minute after a high-energy shift.

    Matias Galarza - 7/10:

    Galarza provided the connective tissue between the deeper midfield and the attack. His ability to operate in half-spaces made it difficult for DC United to track his movement, and he was instrumental in maintaining the 62% possession share Miami enjoyed.

  • FBL-MLS-INTER MIAMI-DC UNITEDAFP

    Attack

    Lionel Messi - 9/10:

    Messi continues to be the ultimate difference-maker. After a quieter first half, he exploded into life after the break, scoring in the 47th and 60th minutes. His gravity on the pitch opened up spaces for everyone else, and his secondary assist for the second goal showcased his unparalleled vision.

    Luis Suarez - 9/10:

    A vintage performance from the Uruguayan. Suarez was clinical, scoring in the 3rd and 39th minutes to put Miami in total control. His intelligence was further evidenced by his assist for Messi's first goal in the 47th minute. He proved that his predatory instincts remain sharp, leading the line with immense tactical awareness.

    German Berterame - 8/10:

    While he didn't get on the scoresheet himself, Berterame's contribution was vital. He provided the assists for both of Suarez's first-half goals, showing great unselfishness and precision in the final third. His movement off the ball caused constant headaches for the DC United full-backs.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-CAMPEONES CUP-INTER MIAMI-CRUZ AZULAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Riquelme Fillipi - 6/10:

    Came on in the 61st minute for Suarez. He kept the intensity high and offered a fresh threat against a tiring defence, though the game's tempo had slowed by his arrival.

    Telasco Segovia - 6/10:

    Introduced in the 70th minute for Ayala. He helped see out the game with composed passing and maintained the midfield structure.

    Maximiliano Falcon - 6/10:

    Replaced Micael in the 70th minute and slotted into the defensive unit without any issues, ensuring the clean sheet remained intact.

    Alexander Shaw - N/A:

    Came on in the 78th minute. Not enough time to significantly impact the game.

    Ian Fray - N/A:

    A late tactical switch in the 78th minute. Solid in his brief cameo.

    Kily Gonzalez - 9/10:

    The manager got his tactics spot on. By allowing DC United a share of the ball in non-threatening areas, he created the space behind their defence for Suarez and Messi to exploit. His team looked well-drilled, balanced, and clinical in every phase of the game.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
New York City FC crest
New York City FC
NYC
Major League Soccer
DC United crest
DC United
DCU
Red Bull New York crest
Red Bull New York
RNY