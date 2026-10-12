Inter, Marotta: “Financial balance and sustainability even with the double. The new stadium is coming soon”

"Our commitment to balancing sustainability and sporting competitiveness will not stop, because we are convinced we are on the right track. We will soon share with you all the wonderful result of the design work for the new stadium in Milan. It will be a new urban landmark: a revitalised sports-focused hub, vibrant and open to the public. This stadium, which we will own, will also provide a strategic platform that will allow Inter to increase revenue and close the gap on Europe's top clubs."