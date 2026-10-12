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Giuseppe Marotta Inter 2025Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter, Marotta: “Financial balance and sustainability even with the double. The new stadium is coming soon”

Serie A
Inter
AC Milan

Inter approved its accounts today for the year ended 30 June 2026, reporting a €22.7 million profit and the second-highest turnover in the club's history. President and chief executive Beppe Marotta praised the club's management in comments published on the club's official website. He said building the new stadium would be the next step towards increasing revenue further.


  • Recovery

    "Over a season in which we won our third domestic Double, the Club also experienced a period of financial consolidation off the pitch. Efforts to restore its finances gained further momentum with the arrival of Oaktree as the new owner"

  • Strengthening finances and assets

    "The financial statements submitted for your approval confirm the significant strengthening of the Club’s financial position and assets. Revenue has once again exceeded €500 million, the financial year has ended with a net profit, finance costs are lower than in the previous financial statements, and capital is back in positive territory after a long time"

  • The new stadium is coming soon

    "Our commitment to balancing sustainability and sporting competitiveness will not stop, because we are convinced we are on the right track. We will soon share with you all the wonderful result of the design work for the new stadium in Milan. It will be a new urban landmark: a revitalised sports-focused hub, vibrant and open to the public. This stadium, which we will own, will also provide a strategic platform that will allow Inter to increase revenue and close the gap on Europe's top clubs."

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