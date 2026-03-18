Inter, Lautaro: "I'm happy here, I don't know when, but I dream of returning to Racing"

Lautaro Martinez opens up about his past, present and future.

The Argentine Inter striker told Racing Radio, the official broadcaster of the club that launched his career: “Returning to Racing is something I’d like to do in the future; I’m trying to convince my wife, who supports me. Obviously, it depends on many things – family matters, but also my physical condition. My dream is to return to play for Racing for at least a year; I don’t know when.”

“I still have three years left on my contract with Inter and I’d like to stay in top-flight football for a long time, partly because I feel good and I’m still quite young. But in the future I’d like to return to Racing, so that my children can also understand the love that the Racing fans have for me.”