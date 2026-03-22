Inter, Kolarov: "We weren't at our best, but Atalanta is water under the bridge. Tonight is a great opportunity"

This is a crucial match, both to send a message to the rest of the league (particularly to Milan and Napoli) and to bounce back immediately with a win following the home draw against Atalanta. Inter are keen to secure three points straight away and will face Fiorentina at the Franchi to achieve this goal.

Aleksandar Kolarov, acting as Inter’s head coach for the evening following Cristian Chivu’s suspension, spoke about the match ahead of kick-off. Speaking to DAZN, he commented: “I’m quite calm; it’s true that this is my first time in charge on my own, but I’m quite calm. I’m confident after seeing the team this week; they give us a sense of calm.”