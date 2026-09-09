Italpress report that Chivu’s side are interested in Bassey, with talks between the defender and his current club, Fulham, at a turning point. The 26-year-old Nigerian is out of contract with the Londoners, who want to keep him and hold an option to extend his deal by another year, while the player weighs up the offers on the table to decide whether to commit himself to the Cottagers again or run down his contract and sign with his next team as early as January, allowing the club that signs him in July to get him for nothing.





Inter, then, are hopeful and sense a major coup. Bassey has been in the Nerazzurri directors’ notebook since last winter, with the club valuing his physical strength, his ability to build play and his versatility. The Nigerian can play both as a centre-back and as a wide centre-back and left-back. Fulham signed him from Ajax in July 2023, paying more than €20 million for him, and have already used him three times in the new league campaign.





Born in Italy, in Aosta, the 1999-born player is a pillar of the Super Eagles and also holds a British passport. Born on 31 December in Valle d’Aosta to Nigerian parents, he spent his first years in Italy in the Aosta regional capital before moving to England with his family, also abandoning his father’s surname. He came through the youth ranks at Leicester before moving to Glasgow Rangers, then attracting interest from Ajax and Fulham while waiting for a move to a big club.