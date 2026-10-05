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cm grafica calhanoglu inter
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter get Calhanoglu back: training with the group, he will be there against Parma

Inter
H. Calhanoglu
Serie A
Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913
Parma Calcio 1913

The Turkish midfielder has completed his rehabilitation period and is available to Cristian Chivu.

After Federico Dimarco and Djed Spence returned to action, more good news arrived today for Inter and Cristian Chivu. The Romanian manager can once again call on one of the most important players in his squad, the man he personally pushed to keep despite a contract nearing its expiry and, in every sense, the beacon of Inter's midfield: Hakan Calhanoglu.


  • Training with the group

    Marco Barzaghi of Sportmediaset reports that the Turkish midfielder trained with the rest of the squad today and has fully recovered from the adductor problem in his right thigh he suffered immediately after the Champions League match against Real Madrid on 8 September 2026.

  • He will be there against Parma, the probable XI

    Calhanoglu should therefore return to a leading role in the starting XI that Cristian Chivu is set to name after the international break, with Inter back in action on Saturday 10 October at San Siro against Parma.


    Chivu is expected to reward the players he has worked with most during the break. Dimarco and Spence should start in the wide positions, with Carlos Augusto in line to come in at left centre-back, while Marcus Thuram remains an undisputed starter in attack. In midfield, Calhanoglu should anchor the side, with Jones alongside him and Mkhitaryan pushing on.

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Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR